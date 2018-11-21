Centurion man cleans ‘filthy’ post office building

Wierda Park residents have expressed their thanks after a Centurion man rolled up his sleeves to clean up a dirty post office building in the area, reports Centurion Rekord.

“I saw the posts on Facebook and I know my parents use the facility, but I did not know that it looked that bad,” said Hermann Vorster.

Vorster, along with employee Philemon Khoza, spent Monday morning cleaning the building up.

Vorster said though they had cleaned the area, there was still more work to be done, and that he would be returning to finish the job.

“I think if the post office does a little cleaning once in a while, it will stop the problem from getting as bad as it did,” was Vorster’s advice.

“I would also consider locking the building up at night to stop people from using it as a place to sleep and use as a toilet.”

Vorster was recently retrenched from his job and has opened his own cleaning company.

Residents took to social media to thank Vorster for his work.

“Thank you so much and keep up the good work!” said resident David Mauritz.

Another resident, Hetta Scholtz, said she wished someone would do the same at the post box building in Rooihuiskraal.

Last week, residents voiced their concerns about the urine smell that “made it almost impossible to use the facility”.

