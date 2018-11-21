Black Friday SA 2018 – all the best deals

Black Friday is just two days away. Here is a handy beginner’s guide to where to find some deals:

Price Check has been tipped to be the biggest source of Black Friday deals, with an up to 80% sale on, well, everything this year. In addition, there are hundreds more places to find Black Friday deals. NicheMarket has a handy post up with a selection of 278 stores. And here is a roundup of some of The Citizen’s favourite deals:

Appliances and electronics

Game’s deals brochure for Black Friday was leaked last week, with MyBroadband offering a summary of the best deals. Their catalogues are now also available online on their site.

Makro, meanwhile, is having a five-day Black Friday sale with as much as 70% off. Catalogues are available here.

Dion Wired is also doing their thing.

Takealot.com is having a massive Blue Dot sale on not just appliances but “toys, phones, fragrances, gaming, and more” according to their website.

Clothing

Big clothing deals this year are available on Zando.co.za, Khaliques, Mr Price, Old Khaki, Sportscene, Markham, Foschini, Fashion Police, Sassy Chic, Fabiani, Poetry, and more. Superbalist has four-day Black Friday ‘megasale’, including a sale on Nike products.

Tech

Matrix Warehouse is offering a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale from 19 to 25 November, offering deals on PCs, tech products, and gaming related goodies.

If it’s deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple accessories you’re looking for, the iStore Black Friday sale runs from November 23 to 25, both in-store and online. You can stand a chance to win gift cards for up to R20,000 if you register for their Black Friday sale on their site.

MyBroadband has also done a summary of their best deals.

MSI has launched their Black Friday sale for gaming laptops.

If you’re an outdoors type, Rugged SA has a Black Friday special on, ranging from hardy tech to marine and army knifes, leatherwear, scanning devices, and ‘action cameras‘.

The big 4 network providers

Vodacom has launched their Black Friday special both on their website and in catalogues, offering 50% off selected items as well as 50GB free data if you sign up or upgrade. You can see a roundup on MyBroadband.

CellC is having a Black Friday 50GB for R500 deal at their stores from November 23 to 25.

MTN, meanwhile, says on their website: “Get ready for four days of great Black Friday deals from Friday 23 November to Monday 26 November 2018!” MTN Business, meanwhile, has their own set of deals.

Telkom has also announced specials on a wide range of products at stores and online on Black Friday.

Many more

For a list of many more places where deals can be found, for auto, beauty products, DIY and hardware, books, food and wine, the big supermarkets, home and living, jewellery and accessories, kids and babies, pets, travel, and even some X-rated sales, check out the awesome summary on NicheMarket.

MyBroadband is also a great source of mainly, but by no means only, tech deals.

