South Africa 21.11.2018 08:45 am

Vanderbijlpark residents discover man’s body hanging from tree

CNS Reporter
Police and the Emfuleni Fire and Rescue department lower the corpse. Photo: Lazarus Dithagiso

It is suspected that the man committed suicide and that his body was in the tree for three to five days before it was discovered.

Police and the Emfuleni Fire and Rescue department carefully removed the body of a man who was found hanging from a tree in Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The body was covered by emergency staff in a plastic bag as a last gesture of respect to the deceased before they brought him to the ground.

A passerby said residents were annoyed by a bad smell coming from the open field near Rutherford Boulevard for a few days.

After closer inspection, the passerby saw a man’s legs hanging high in the tree branches.

It is suspected that the man committed suicide and that his body was in the tree for three to five days.

Police’s forensic pathology department is investigating the case.

