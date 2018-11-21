 
South Africa 21.11.2018 08:30 am

Kempton Park taxi driver killed in cold blood

Zandi Sithole
Forensic investigators on the scene of the shooting on CR Swart Drive.

About 14 cartridges were found near the taxi at the traffic light on CR Swart Drive, and another next to the deceased’s body.

A driver of the Kempton Park Taxi Association was gunned down in cold blood on CR Swart Drive on Tuesday morning, reports Kempton Express.

As the victim tried to flee, his attackers chased him and finally caught up with him, firing one last fatal shot.

According to Capt Lesibana Molokomme, spokesperson for Norkem Park SAPS, the incident happened shortly before 6am at the intersection of CR Swart Drive and Rienert Avenue in Edleen, Kempton Park.

“It is believed that while the taxi was stationary at the traffic light, a white BMW came from the opposite direction and stopped at the driver’s side. An unknown number of suspects in the BMW opened fire on the driver.

The driver of this taxi was gunned down in cold blood.

“The driver got out of the stationary taxi and started running,” said Molokomme.

The suspects followed him, firing more shots. As the fleeing victim fell, the suspects fired one last shot at him, killing him.

“The deceased was found with several bullet wounds to his upper and lower body,” he said.

A female passenger was taken to hospital with a bullet wound on her right hand.

About 14 cartridges were found near the taxi at the traffic light, and another next to the deceased’s body.

“The motive for the killing is still unknown and the suspects escaped. The case is under investigation,” said Molokomme.

