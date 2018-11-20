 
Eish! 20.11.2018 08:53 pm

Malema says ‘violence is for those who are empty in the head’

Citizen reporter
Floyd Shivambu attacking journalist Adrian de Kock. Picture: Twitter video screenshot/@JasonFelix

Floyd Shivambu attacking journalist Adrian de Kock. Picture: Twitter video screenshot/@JasonFelix

Twitter was quick to remind the EFF leader that his second-in-charge hasn’t exactly been Mahatma Gandhi.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed a crowd of party members picketing outside Tiso Blackstar offices in Johannesburg on Tuesday and made a statement that left some of his followers in stitches.

It is no secret that the EFF wants Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan out, but the EFF leader said they needed to be strategic about dealing with him.

Malema said there was no need to use violence when dealing with people such as Gordhan. In fact, he said, violence was for those who were “empty” in the head.

“The EFF thrives on superior logic,” he said.

This was, however, the first comment on the EFF’s tweet reporting on Malema’s speech:

In case you have forgotten, this is a picture of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu allegedly grabbing Adrian de Kock by the throat in retaliation to the journalist asking him for comment while taking a picture earlier this year.

Another EFF MP was also manhandling the journalist.

Shivambu later apologised and said in a statement that he regretted his conduct, which he blamed on having been in a hurry to get to a meeting of the finance committee, but he denied it was assault.

He called it a “scuffle” and said he had not known De Kock was a journalist.

Twitter user EuroAfrican asked: “This is an interesting statement. Are you saying all EFF members who broke down shops and gates previously are ’empty headed’?”

These were some of the other comments:

