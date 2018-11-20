 
menu
South Africa 20.11.2018 04:10 pm

Body hangs in tree for days before being discovered

Jannie du Plessis
Picture: Jannie du Plessis

Picture: Jannie du Plessis

The suspected suicide took place so high in the branches that the body remained undiscovered for some time.

On Tuesday, residents came across the grisly scene of a body hanging from a tree in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, reports the Vaal Weekblad.

The tree was in a small park bordering Euclid Street opposite the Frikker Meyer primary school.

The publication reports that the man must have taken his own life high up in the tree where it was difficult to see him. There the body is thought to have hung for three to five days.

A pedestrian passing by smelt something “awful” on Monday but could not trace the source of the stench. A domestic helper eventually spotted the man’s feet. The lower branches were cleared away and the body of a well-dressed man was discovered.

The police were called, the fire brigade came and a crowd of curious onlookers gathered as officials dealt with the scene wearing oxygen and dust masks.

The body was wrapped in bags and then lowered slowly, as the footage below shows.

A forensic investigation is under way to determine if there were any signs of foul play.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Vanderbijlpark residents discover man’s body hanging from tree 21.11.2018
HHP proves depression is not a ‘white disease’ 6.11.2018
State’s final attempt to prove it was murder, not suicide, in Rohde trial 6.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.