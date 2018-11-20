Malema: cops who allegedly assaulted woman were ‘doing their work properly’

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday lauded two SAPS officers who were caught on video allegedly assaulting a woman for “doing their work properly”.

The two officers, who were caught on video, were allegedly still reporting for duty after being implicated in an assault of Pretoria-West car mechanic Amber Jacobsz.

Moses Dlamini from Ipid told SABC News that the case of the incident that took place two weeks ago was brought to them on Friday last week.

Jacobsz said police received a complaint that pupils were allegedly smoking dagga near her residence, when they came, they allegedly assaulted her over a “misunderstanding”.

Jacobsz said: “I was kicked … and inside the police station in the office. While she puts my head – she wants to ram my head into the table. I have a blue mark over here. I’ve got lots of bruises on my head. My knees were blue, my back was blue. I was blue all over, the way she hit and kicked me and grabbed me by my hair.”

Dlamini said: “We’re going to investigate it, we received it on Friday afternoon and we’ve assigned it to an investigator who will take it forward.”

But the EFF leader said these were officers on duty, doing their work “properly”.

“I hope they’re safe,” he concluded.

Officers on duty, doing their work properly. I hope they are safe. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 20, 2018

His comment divided his followers, with some accusing Jacobsz of resisting arrest, while others said Malema’s comment was “unacceptable”.

Adam Dunn said: “Juju you have clearly lost it. If you have aspirations of running the country you need a serious attitude change,” while @tonyRYmananza said: “Of course Commander, she resist arrest. Respect to our female police, good work.”

Sibakazi said: “Your comments are just reckless… Are [you] condoning this unnecessary barbaric act by the women in blue? I wonder if this was a black person being dragged by white cops ubuzakuthini [what would you say]? Brutality and disgracing another human being is just barbaric.”

