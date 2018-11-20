 
South Africa 20.11.2018 01:12 pm

We have more problems with Churches than shebeens, says Mashaba

Citizen reporter
Mashaba speaks at the Field Band Foundation's 20th birthday on 26 October 2017. Image: Field Band Foundation website

The mayor says no churches and shebeens would be allowed in the new housing project he launched on Tuesday.

The city of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday the city had more problems with some churches than shebeens.

He said this on Twitter following the launch of a housing project which would accommodate more than 500 families.

“I have made 3 small appeals to apply to this housing project: 1. This project is exclusively for our poor South Africans, 2. No Churches allowed in this housing project, 3. No shebeens allowed in this project.”

Mashaba launched the R191 million social housing units in Turffontein on Tuesday.

He said the project consisted of one-bedroom and two-bedroom communal rental units targeting people earning between R1,500 and R15,000 a month.

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

