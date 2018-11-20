Young man beaten to death with baseball bat at Durban garage

Instead of planning a birthday party and chalet trip to celebrate Tevin Govender’s crown birthday this weekend, his family planned his funeral and bid a final farewell to their eldest son on Friday, reports the Rising Sun Chatsworth.

The 23-year-old was with his father, Vincent Govender (48) when he was allegedly brutally assaulted with a baseball bat during an attack on him at a garage in Moorton.

He suffered extensive injuries, which included a cracked skull and brain haemorrhaging.

His distraught parents, in an emotional interview with the Rising Sun, described their son as a caring and kind-hearted individual, who was always willing to help others.

Explaining the events that led to his son’s untimely death, Govender said: “I was with my son and his friend and went to a local pub in Moorton where there was an altercation with his friends and three others. The men seemed to have had a grudge with my son’s friend and I intervened.

“We decided to leave and, while turning out of the parking lot, someone threw an object at the windscreen, but we didn’t stop. We went to the garage to fill up with petrol, when we realised that the men were following us. The argument continued and, before we could leave, the men came back with baseball bats.”

According to Govender, his son ran away and tried to hide near a carwash when one of the men knocked him with a car.

“Everything happened so fast. I believe my son was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tevin was unconscious from Friday to Monday and, on Monday, doctors informed us that there was nothing more that could be done for him. He passed away on Tuesday. We demand that justice be served. Tevin was a good person, who did not deserve to die in this manner,” added Govender.

He also extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone, who assisted them in their time of need by transporting his son to the hospital.

Cluster communications officer of eThekwini Inner South Cpt Cheryl Pillay said: “It is alleged that a 23-year-old male was severely assaulted during an argument at a garage in Moorton. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Chatsworth SAPS is investigating a case of murder.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Det Sgt Dladla on 072-067-7153 or 031 451-4208/4310.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an altercation at a local tote turned ugly when a patron, who was allegedly pushed by a security guard on Friday night fell and suffered a severe head injury and passed away at a local hospital on Monday morning.

One of the owners of the tote, which is situated in Bayview, Bradley Vinik, called the incident unfortunate.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are probing the incident,” he said.

Communications officer of Bayview SAPS, W/O Collin Chetty, confirmed that a case of murder was opened and was being investigated. The family of the deceased man declined to comment.

