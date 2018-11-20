Power outage causes delay in Vlakfontein murder case

The case against murder accused Ernest Mabaso, 27, and Fita Khupe, 61, who appeared briefly in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court, has been moved to Wednesday following an unexpected power outage at the court.

Crowds were outside the court demanding to be let inside, but were not allowed in due to the lack of power.

The pair appeared for their bail application following the murder of seven Khoza family members. They both face premeditated murder and theft charges. Mabaso is also facing rape charges.

The men were arrested after a grisly scene was found at the Vlakfontein house south of Johannesburg, with the bodies buried in the sand.

One suspect was arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto, while the other was arrested at the Mpumalanga border. Police found bank cards belonging to the victims.

Khupe is said to have lived on the property where the bodies were found and is alleged to have disappeared shortly after the discovery.

Mabaso and Khupe are both foreign nationals. Mabaso is from Zimbabwe, and Khupe from Mozambique.

Officers responded to a complaint from a community member after a resident reported a stench coming from the house.

According to the police, officers found a pile of sand in the bedroom where a woman and three children were found buried.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “Police proceeded to a backroom in the same yard where three more bodies, two female adults and a child, were discovered, also buried beneath sand.”

