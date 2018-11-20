UCT vice-chancellor’s ‘sexy-dress neckline’ divides opinion

After University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng was criticised for her dress code when presenting new professors at the university, her defenders said it was nonsense.

A post by social media user Karin Morrow @rinmor describing professor Phakeng’s dress sense as “inappropriate attire” for a vice-chancellor of a university, however, appears to have received a heap of negative feedback.

Morrow in her post says: “Nooo… this is NOT appropriate attire for the vice-chancellor of a university to wear to an academic evening (presenting new professors #UCT)”

Noooo …. this is NOT appropriate attire for the VC of a university to wear to an academic evening ( presenting new Profs #UCT) ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oReCtoUwZe — Karin Morrow (@rinmor) November 19, 2018

ANC election head Fikile Mbalula was among a heap of Twitter users who appeared to think Morrow has an agenda.

He said: “You’ve moved past policing her blackness, her academic records and now this. How low can you all really go? Every day in these Twitter streets we must deal with vagabondic racists who disguise their bigotry with what is always hallow criticism. It was Gareth now nguwe (you).”

This was followed by other Twitter users questioning what was wrong with the vice-chancellor’s dress sense.

Morrow suggested she was exposing too much skin in her chest area.

The boobies Richard, the boobies…. focus now — Karin Morrow (@rinmor) November 19, 2018

Some criticised the critic for suggesting there was any breast shown, and that the whole discussion was simply sexist anyway.

hey I like boobies but I don't see any I even zoomed in — pigs on the wing (@ToAmused) November 19, 2018

Morrow suggested Phakeng’s neckline was “plunging” and was more appropriate for a dance dress and not a formal academic occasion.

Plunging neckline … more appropriate for a dance dress … not a formal academic occasion … — Karin Morrow (@rinmor) November 20, 2018

Others suggested Morrow was policing black people as she had once commented on Lindiwe Sisulu’s hair, which she referred to as wild.

Context is everything pic.twitter.com/QdtbelDQS8 — Silindile Makhathini (@sliemak) November 20, 2018

And this women has the guts to call out the VC when there a people here rocking off the shoulder dresses and short summer dresses at the even… the fuckery is real pic.twitter.com/frRoVV1Dx9 — Roman (@Siduduzile20) November 20, 2018

I'm gonna have to lol at you right there.1st,stunning???? 2nd, there's a man wearing a polo shirt, dresses above the knee, shoulders showing, tieless shirts, glasses, thick white headbands. No one cares. Very confused as to what youd rather see. Tuxedo's? Mermaid Fishtail dresses? pic.twitter.com/ALZk6EquuU — A Wealth of Sundays (@Nyisologist) November 20, 2018

Be quiet Tiffany, https://t.co/UVkdYWDFn5 — Beauty Queen in tears… (@Moosa_Kaula) November 20, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.