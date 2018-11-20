Sasolburg man dies after being struck by lightning

A man in Sasolburg in the Free State was killed in a lightning storm on Monday afternoon, reports the Vaal Weekblad.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said that shortly after 4pm, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the man in a room, where he had been fatally struck.

Bystanders explained that they were working outside when it started to rain. They apparently tried to seek cover in the nearby room when one of them was struck by lightning. His colleagues pulled him into the room shortly after the incident and called emergency services.

Paramedics found the man with no signs of life. Nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

Local authorities were called to the scene.

Vaal Weekblad advises that severe electrical shocks, such as lightning strikes to the body, affect almost every organ and tissue, and may cause extensive damage.

“Make sure that you are indoors, with all doors and windows closed. Even though it is a beautiful show to watch, do not sit near the windows or doors, stay at least 2 metres away. Also, unplug all electronics, as lightning can strike power cables that are outside your home, and can travel into the electronic equipment via electricity cables. Not only is there a danger of you being shocked if you are near the equipment when the lightning strikes, it may become an expensive operation having to replace lightning damaged property.

“If you are unable to make it into a safe building, get into a vehicle, making sure the windows are shut.

“In the event that you are out in an open field and are unable to get to another area of safety, lie down or crouch on the ground until the storm has passed. Also, if you are playing any form of sport outdoors, insist that your friends accompany you indoors. Do not stand under canopies, porches, picnic shelters or trees, as they do not provide much protection from direct lightning strikes or an electrical “splash” that may come from another object that has been hit. At all times, indoors or out, avoid water (lakes, dams, rivers, taps, showers, baths).

“A general good rule of thumb it to immediately make your way to safety when you hear the thunder and see the lightning.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.