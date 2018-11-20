Promises about schools’ pit toilets have come to nought

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and President Cyril Ramaphosa have said that pit toilets in schools would be eliminated in two years, but the department of education only foresees this by 2026, although it’s not exactly clear why.

On World Toilet Day yesterday, the department sidestepped several attempts to get clarity on plans to eliminate pit latrines in public schools.

Pit toilets still exist in thousands of schools around the country, endangering the lives of young pupils.

Pit toilets and were behind the deaths of Lumka Mketwa in March and Michael Komape four years ago. Both were five years old when they fell into pit latrines at their schools and died.

Yesterday, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga pulled out of the #WorldToiletDay Flush Forum at which non-governmental organisation Equal Education had planned to call her out on her “norms and standards for school infrastructure delinquency”.

The department instead issued a copy of her speech that discussed the need for partnerships to deal with the sanitary crisis.

It read: “The reality of the situation is that we are unable to achieve all that is needed to be done alone, as government, hence the need for partnerships and private sector investment in education.

“Our immediate task is to emphasise the importance of taking collective action for impactful and sustainable sanitation solutions. All of us are called on to get involved and pledge their support through funding, resources and skills in this regard.”

Asked whether the department would change their plan to realise Mboweni and Ramaphosa’s promises, spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said their plan was based on availability of funding.

He said: “Plans without funds are useless.

“What we need is collaboration with all stakeholders to maintain existing infrastructure, renovate or rebuild school facilities and then take care of the schools.”

Equal Education’s deputy general secretary Tracey Malawana said it was very disappointing that the minister did not come because they had wanted to confront her about her failure to deal with the issue.

