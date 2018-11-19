‘Taxi bosses’ also starting a political party

Following former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s announcement on Sunday that she would be starting a new political party, South Africans on Twitter have shared their views on the matter.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie took to Twitter on Monday, saying next year’s election will be “Game of Thrones” because of the new parties that are apparently yet to be announced.

McKenzie claimed that even “taxi bosses” were starting a party of their own, adding that even “certain big churches” were in the final stages of registering their party.

Next years election will be Game of Thrones, I just heard that the taxi bosses are starting a political party. Certain big churches are also in final stage before launching. — Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) November 19, 2018

De Lille’s announcement was met with excitement from the EFF, who said she would take away some of the DA votes, giving it an opportunity to finally get enough votes to be the official opposition.

Read more: Malema is ‘very excited’ about De Lille’s new party

However, the DA criticised her move, saying it was consistent with her “brand” of changing political homes when it suits her.

The party said her party would just be one of the 500 political parties that would contest in the elections next year.

Read more: DA throws shade at De Lille’s latest political move

UCT professor and senior associate researcher Nomboniso Gasa was also among those who publicly criticised De Lille’s new party.

“‘A new party of good people’ Oh, c’mon @PatriciaDeLille! Must you be the centre of attention, always? ‘I’m leaving PAC and forming my own party’, ID. I’m going into DA, ID must dissolve into DA. I left DA. I’m now forming my own party…’ and Blah, blah

“So @PatriciaDeLille decided she wants to continue her hussle as a politician. Nothing new for you, the voter. This is about Aunt Pat’s tiff with @Our_DA. & to a lesser extent, votes from @MYANC voters. Besides sound & furry [sic], nothing for you, the voter. That’s the truth,” she said.

However, De Lille responded to the criticism and said she only started a new party because “I believe we all deserve a better South Africa”.

“Thank you for your comment. ID has not existed since 2014. Its registration was retained, just as the DP registration was retained, to prevent opportunists from hijacking a brand,” she explained.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.