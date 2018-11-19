Tshwane metro quiet on burning tyres despite health concerns

The Tshwane metro has yet to respond to enquiries regarding the burning of tyres in and around the Mooiplaas area, reports Centurion Rekord.

The burning of tyres almost daily has reportedly made some residents sick.

One resident, who requested not to be named for fear of intimidation, said she had recently vacationed on the coast where she had experienced a dramatic improvement in her health.

“I recently woke up from a very bad coughing spasm. I cough so badly that my gums bleed from the pressure and my asthma is also back in full swing.”

The resident’s grandson was also recently taken to the doctor after it was suspected that he might have had a cold.

“It was purely a result of the smoke let into the air when the tyres are burned,” the resident said.

At the beginning of last month, residents raised their concerns over the smoke pollution and that their pets were having health problems as a result of the burning tyres.

What looked like ash but was really oil was found floating on a resident’s pool.

She said her family had been inhaling the ash-laden air and this had also led to health problems.

At the time of going to print, the Tshwane metro had still not responded to enquiries.

