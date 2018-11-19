Pretoria water wasters hit by Rand Water restrictions

Rand Water has restricted water supply to some parts of Pretoria which have failed to heed the call to use the scarce resource sparingly, the Tshwane metro said on Wednesday.

Residents and the business community in Tshwane were encouraged to be serious about conserving water, reports Centurion Rekord.

“If this appeal is heeded, water-related interruptions will be minimised,” said Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

“The water conservation measures that were implemented during the initial restrictions should become the norm.”

The following areas will be restricted by 20 to 25% of the current water flow rate, as the levels of the reservoirs that supply them were very low:

– Ga-Rankuwa industrial sites

– Mabopane

– Ga-Rankuwa

– Akasia Park

– Kruisfontein

– Brakfontein

– Thaba Tshwane

– Blair Athol

– Pretoria West

– Sunnyside

– Arcadia

– Meintjieskop

– City centre (CBD)

– Wonderboom

– Saulsville

– Erasmia

– Rooihuiskraal

Residents were reminded of the following hints in terms of the partial restrictions that the Tshwane metro announced in May last year:

Use grey water for watering gardens and flushing toilets.

Report water leaks and burst pipes.

Install water-saving devices.

Where possible, install a low-flow showerhead and tap aerators.

Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

Water gardens before 6am or after 6pm and only when necessary.

Use a broom instead of a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

Collect rainwater for re-use in the garden or for washing the car.

Cover the swimming pool to reduce evaporation.

Take a shower rather than a bath.

Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

“Residents, please remain vigilant to wastage of this scarce resource and make saving water part of your lifestyle by following the above-mentioned tips,” said Mashigo.

