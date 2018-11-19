WATCH: EFF members drinking outside #StateCapture venue

The party appears to have started for the Economic Freedom Fighters outside the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture venue where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is delivering his testimony.

EFF members were outside the inquiry in Park Town draped in EFF regalia protesting against Gordhan.

In a video, some of the members appear to be having a stimulated picket against Gordhan while enjoying some green-bottled beverages.

The members can be seen circling a red and white cooler box protesting against Gordhan.

Gordhan, issuing his testimony, said the finance minister was equivalent to a CEO of a big corporate and the relationship between the CEO (minister) and COO president should be a harmonious one.

He went in great detail about the role and function of a finance minister.

His testimony will outline four categories: executive appointments and dismissals, persecution and campaigns of harassment, major public procurement, and commandeering and neutralizing key state law enforcement agencies.

He detailed the framework of organised state capture machinery and referenced the hierarchy of the organised State capture machinery from the Betrayal of the promise report, where former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family were mentioned.

The public enterprises minister said although he did not have all the information, he was providing a piece of the jigsaw puzzle.

Hundreds of EFF supporters were gathered outside the inquiry venue alongside Black First Land First members in protest against the minister.

The Pan African Congress was also among those protesting with placards written “Pravin is king of corruption” and “Pravin is a criminal”.

Gordhan’s family was present inside the inquiry.

