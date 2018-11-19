Momentum shamed into letting Nathan Ganas’ family keep R50K payout

Despite previously sticking to their guns over a rejected life cover insurance payout to a client who had not disclosed a pre-existing condition even though it was not related to his death, life insurer Momentum has been shamed into paying back Nathan Ganas’s premiums to his family in addition to letting them keep the R50,000 instant cash benefit they used to pay for Ganas’ funeral.

#Momentum says it will refund premiums since 2014 policy inception and allow the family of Nathan Ganas to keep the R50K instant cash benefit it initially demanded they pay back. @Powerfm987 — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) November 19, 2018

The company became the number one topic of discussion over the weekend after it was revealed that they had declined an application for a R2.4 million life insurance payout for Durban resident, who was killed in a hail of bullets trying to protect his wife, Denise, during a hijacking in the driveway of their Shallcross home last March.

Ganas’s claim was declined by the insurer on the grounds he had not disclosed that he was diagnosed with raised blood sugar levels which may have occurred before he completed his application for the policy in 2014.

This past weekend, Momentum contended on social media with users expressing their disappointment over the insurer’s rejection to pay the life cover. In a lengthy statement, Momentum said it was truly sorry for Ganas’ tragic death and also had sympathy for the views that the cause of death was not related to the non-disclosure.

But the insurer said that paying the claim would result in an increase in claims which would ultimately increase the premiums for all other clients just because “a client has not acted in good faith”.

“The rejection of the claim was referred to the Ombudsman for Long Term Insurance, who determined that Momentum’s decision was the correct one under the circumstances. In this instance, had the information been known to us, no cover would have been issued in the first place, and no claim would have been paid, regardless of the cause of death,” said Momentum.

Power FM host Iman Rappetti has since revealed that the insurer had agreed to refund premiums paid by Ganas since the inception of his policy in 2014 and they will also allow his family to keep the R50,000 instant cash benefit that they had initially asked them to pay back.

The drama surrounding their refusal to pay the claim has had a major impact on the public perception of the company, with many vowing to move their policies to different service providers.

I really hope the stir caused by #Momentum will not end here on social media. I really hope that everyone will cancel their contracts with these heartless thieves #MomentumMustFall — Amanda mdodana (@mdodana_amanda) November 19, 2018

Don't cancel, move your policy to another provider. If you cancel, you forfeit the premiums already paid — ***Rock'n'Roller *** (@techottness) November 18, 2018

Im glad these insurance companies are getting the attention they deserve.. They've been doing this for a long time.. They are always looking for a way to NOT pay the client. I hope this will be the downfall of #Momentum — Lethiweyinkosi ???? (@Lethu_Dlamini) November 19, 2018

Well he doesn't realise his paying more than 2.4m now on tarnishing the #Momentum name by trying to justify their nonsense,they must fall. — Sizwe Beyi (@SBeyi) November 19, 2018

Old mutual had a similar situation few months back. I think it’s time we start reading our policies carefully. Reality is it’s not only #Momentum that follow these rules. All insurance policies have them. — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) November 19, 2018

Guys just Boycott #Momentum teach them a lesson and cancel everything. This will set a good precedent to other insurance companies not to fuck us up — Mukololo Khan (@NaVhugala) November 19, 2018

All SA insurance companies always look for excuses not to pay out claims. They pay assessors lot of money to make sure they find excuse. Especially with

#Momentum and @OUTsurance — Vincent (@Da_Vince2) November 19, 2018

What #Momentum did here is similar to not paying out a client for motor vehicle theft because when the vehicle was stolen the thread on the tyres were worn out — Yusuf Mahomed (@Yusuf_Mahomed) November 19, 2018

READ NEXT: Discovery’s multimillion-rand bonuses anger customers

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.