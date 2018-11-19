 
South Africa 19.11.2018 12:29 pm

‘Severe thunderstorms’ expected in Gauteng today

Citizen reporter
Photo: Pixabay

The thunderstorms are also expected in places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga this afternoon.

The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, with possible threats of “large” hail, “damaging” winds and “heavy” rain.

The whole of Gauteng will be affected by the thunderstorms expected from 3pm to 11pm on Monday.

Storm Report SA also wrote on Facebook: “Fairly scattered thunder showers are indicated for the areas shaded pink. This covers Gauteng, the northeastern and central segments of North West province, the Mpumalanga Highveld and escarpment, the Kwazulu-Natal escarpment, Lesotho, East Free State, and the far northeastern Cape highlands.”

