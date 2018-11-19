‘Severe thunderstorms’ expected in Gauteng today

The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, with possible threats of “large” hail, “damaging” winds and “heavy” rain.

The whole of Gauteng will be affected by the thunderstorms expected from 3pm to 11pm on Monday.

Storm Report SA also wrote on Facebook: “Fairly scattered thunder showers are indicated for the areas shaded pink. This covers Gauteng, the northeastern and central segments of North West province, the Mpumalanga Highveld and escarpment, the Kwazulu-Natal escarpment, Lesotho, East Free State, and the far northeastern Cape highlands.”

Watch:19/11/2018 15h00 TO:19/11/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- possible over gauteng.SAWS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2018

Watch:19/11/2018 15h00 TO:19/11/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are expected in places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga this afternoon(Monday)..SAWS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2018

Warning:19/11/2018 14h00 TO:19/11/2018 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with possible strong damaging winds observed and forecast over Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, uMzinyathi areas moving eastwards..SAWS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2018

