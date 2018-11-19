Shot fired outside KZN municipality

A shot was fired this morning outside Endumeni Municipality, apparently after an altercation between security guards, reports Northern Natal Courier.

Witnesses said it appeared as if the municipal manager SR Ntuli attempted to get into the building on Monday morning after the newly constituted council put him on special leave on Friday.

ALSO READ: Endumeni Municipality councillor, ex-officials fingered for extensive graft

Apparently, Ntuli got into the building and those living in the area heard a gunshot. A large crowd of mainly security officials gathered outside the municipality. Police were called to the scene, but at the time of going to press no police were present.

The drama follows the surprise election of the African National Congress’ (ANC) Lucky Khumalo as speaker and the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Thabani Molotshwa as mayor. Molotshwa appeared to have broken party ranks by supporting the ANC for the position of speaker while in turn, the ANC supported him as mayor.

The rest of the IFP, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors walked out of the meeting before the mayoral election to protest the new speaker’s refusal to give them time to caucus. The remaining councillors immediately announced their decision to put Ntuli on special leave after they accused him of being a “partisan”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.