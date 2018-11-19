Mozambican president’s son allegedly smashes cellphone of ANC MEC’s son

A successful doctor and son of a Gauteng ANC MEC allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of the son of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Sunday World reports.

At a fancy Sandton restaurant over the weekend, Florindo Filipe Jacinto Nyusi reportedly violently pushed Dr Amogelang Manganyi, threw his cellphone on the floor, stomped on it, and threatened to “blast his brains out” with a gun.

According to Manganyi, one of Nyusi’s bodyguards responded to the incident by telling him and his friends to “back off” and asked “if we really wanted to die for a cellphone”.

In a further insult to the doctor, Nyusi also allegedly threw R2,000 him and screamed at him to go get the phone fixed. Manganyi refused, leading to Nyusi apparently removing the sim card and leaving with the phone, which he said he would take to the SAPS for forensic investigation.

The incident allegedly started after Manganyi’s friend was accused of taking photos of the Nyusi by one of the “eight or nine” bodyguards who were with him. The doctor said he had given his friend the phone to take pictures of the people at their own table.

The doctor also said the restaurant’s security was unwilling to get involved as they were scared of Nyusi and his bodyguards.

Manganyi said he has opened a case of intimidation, assault, and malicious damage to property against the president’s son and had also reported the incident to the Mozambican embassy.

The incident has drawn comparisons with ones involving former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s two sons.

The pair made headlines for their profligate lifestyle. The sons were “evicted” last year from a luxury Sandton apartment, according to Zimbabwe media, at The Regent apartment hotel in Morningside after supposed unacceptable behaviour in a “dispute over women”.

They had a brawl that allegedly left a security guard with a broken arm and leg. Then First Lady Grace Mugabe apparently had to fly to Johannesburg to find another home for the young men.

Later that year, Grace herself was accused of beating three young women – who were partying with her sons – with an extension cord.

Model Gabriella Engels and two of her friends were allegedly assaulted by Grace while her two sons ran away and her bodyguards looked on.