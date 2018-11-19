 
South Africa 19.11.2018 10:34 am

DA throws shade at De Lille’s latest political move

Citizen reporter
Cape Town Mayor, Patricia De Lille during a briefing by DA leader, Mmusi Maimane and the DA Mayors of Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay at the Mayors office in Braamfontein, 29 August 2017. Maimane delivered the DA's strategy to govern these cities with an emphasis on infrastucture development with a view to generate more investment and create jobs thereby helping alleviate South Africa's job crisis. Picture: Neil McCartney

The party says her latest move is ‘consistent’ with her brand of moving from one political party to another when it suits her.

The Democratic Alliance released a statement “noting” the announcement by Patricia de Lille that she started her own party. The statement was, however, so shady that it mostly spoke of how great a party the DA was and how De Lille left it because she couldn’t meet their standard of good governance.

The party alleged: “Ms De Lille was at odds with the DA because she refused to be held accountable when revelations of her covering up corruption came to the fore. She must now account for the criminal and corruption charges she faces.”

The former Cape Town mayor on Sunday announced that she would be starting a new political party that will contest the 2019 elections.

She said starting her own party that would specifically deal with racism and corruption was the only option for her, even though she had been asked by the EFF and ANC to join them.

“I am starting a new party of good people fighting for good people. We all deserve a better South Africa. Join me and we can do good together.

“We need good people to fight corruption, racism, crime, and hate. Good people to make sure we have good education, healthcare, a good economy, and hope.”

Though some have started their own parties and failed, De Lille said her fate would be different as she was “in it to win it”.

But her former political home said there were over 500 political parties in South Africa and hers would form part of that group.

“The real test for any organisation will be at the polls on election day,” said the DA.

The party further undermined her by saying: “Ms De Lille’s latest political move is consistent with her brand over the years. She has, whenever it has been politically expedient, moved from one political movement to another.”

The EFF, however, wished De Lille well and said she had a friend in them.

