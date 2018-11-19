 
South Africa 19.11.2018 12:01 pm

WATCH: Glen Marikana squatters gather to march to High Court

Paula-Ann Smit
Glen Marikana residents en route to the South Gauteng High Court to hear the ruling in their eviction case. Photograph supplied

The court date in the Glen Marikana squatters’ eviction case has finally arrived after it was postponed in September.

Hundreds of Glen Marikana Informal Settlement supporters gathered on Fried Road in Glen Marais on their way to the High Court in Johannesburg where the eviction case will continue on Monday morning, reports Kempton Express.

Law enforcement agencies were on the scene and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

ALSO READ: Kempton Park squatters to march to shopping centres to demand cheaper staple food prices

 

The first court appearance was on September 10, but the case was postponed. At the time, the squatters told Kempton Express they saw this as a sign that they would not be evicted.

“We have identified Glen Marikana as a place we can call home and we are here to stay,” said Mampuru Mampuru, chairperson of the EFF Ekurhuleni region.

Updates regarding the court case outcomes will be made available as information is received.

