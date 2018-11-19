 
South Africa 19.11.2018 08:38 am

Speedster nabbed for travelling at 216km/h in Limpopo

Raeesa Kimmie
Photo: Pixabay

The 45-year old man was driving a red Audi Sedan, which clocked 216km/h on the N1 near Mookgophong in Limpopo.

Limpopo Traffic Officials arrested a 45-year-old man for speeding on Sunday morning, reports Polokwane Review.

Spokesperson for the Department of Transport Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the man was caught driving at 216 km/h on the N1 in the Tobias area near Mookgophong. He was driving a red Audi sedan at the time of his arrest.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for speeding at 190km/h in Gauteng

The driver will be detained at the Mookgophong police station.

“MEC Makhurupetje says there will be no space for speedsters on the roads this festive season and has declared Limpopo a zero tolerance zone,” he said.

Moremi-Taueatsoala concluded by saying that speeding will not be tolerated, as it is one of the main contributors to the many fatal accidents on Limpopo’s roads, especially the N1.

