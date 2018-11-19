Speedster nabbed for travelling at 216km/h in Limpopo

Limpopo Traffic Officials arrested a 45-year-old man for speeding on Sunday morning, reports Polokwane Review.

Spokesperson for the Department of Transport Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the man was caught driving at 216 km/h on the N1 in the Tobias area near Mookgophong. He was driving a red Audi sedan at the time of his arrest.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for speeding at 190km/h in Gauteng

“MEC Makhurupetje says there will be no space for speedsters on the roads this festive season and has declared Limpopo a zero tolerance zone,” he said. Moremi-Taueatsoala concluded by saying that speeding will not be tolerated, as it is one of the main contributors to the many fatal accidents on Limpopo’s roads, especially the N1.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.