WATCH: Man throws toddler out of car in Boksburg

Motorists were left shocked and angry last week week Saturday after they witnessed a man throw a young toddler out of his car next to a busy highway, reports Kempton Express.

According to eyewitness Richard Potgieter, 28, a former security manager, he and a friend were en route to Boksburg from Kempton Park on the R21 when they saw the incident play out in front of them.

Potgieter captured it on his dashcam. Although the footage is unclear, he recalled what happened to Kempton Express.

“The man threw the girl, who can’t be much older than one, on the grass next to the highway and climbed back into his silver BMW.”

“Around eight vehicles, including us, stopped on the scene. When the man saw all the cars, he ran back to get the child and sped off.”

Potgieter added that a woman was seated in the passenger’s seat, but did not get out of the car.

One driver made an attempt to chase the man but was unsuccessful.

“It was terrible to witness,” said Potgieter, who is the father of a three-year-old.

“I was so angry and disappointed that I cried.”

Capt Jethro Mtshali, spokesperson for Kempton Park SAPS, said he was unaware of the incident as the area was not in his jurisdiction.

Kempton Express is currently seeking comment from police in Boksburg.

It is unclear what state the toddler was in after she was thrown out of the car.

