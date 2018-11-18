Man arrested for travelling 216km/h on N1 in Limpopo

Limpopo traffic officials on Sunday morning arrested a 45-year-old man for speeding, reports the Bosveld Review.

Spokesperson for the department of transport Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the man was caught driving at 216km/h on the N1 in the Tobias area near Mookgophong. He was in a red Audi sedan at the time of his arrest.

The driver was detained at the Mookgophong police station.

“MEC Makhurupetje says there will be no space for speedsters on the roads this festive season and has declared Limpopo a zero-tolerance zone,” he said.

Moremi-Taueatsoala said speeding was one of the main contributors to the many fatal accidents on Limpopo’s roads, especially on the N1.

