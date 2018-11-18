 
menu
South Africa 18.11.2018 10:06 pm

Man arrested for travelling 216km/h on N1 in Limpopo

Raeesa Kimmie
.

.

The Audi driver was passing Mookgophong when he was clocked at nearly double the limit.

Limpopo traffic officials on Sunday morning arrested a 45-year-old man for speeding, reports the Bosveld Review.

Spokesperson for the department of transport Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the man was caught driving at 216km/h on the N1 in the Tobias area near Mookgophong. He was in a red Audi sedan at the time of his arrest.

The driver was detained at the Mookgophong police station.

“MEC Makhurupetje says there will be no space for speedsters on the roads this festive season and has declared Limpopo a zero-tolerance zone,” he said.

Moremi-Taueatsoala said speeding was one of the main contributors to the many fatal accidents on Limpopo’s roads, especially on the N1.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police offer R100K reward for info on attack against doctors 24.11.2018
Limpopo cops seek kidnappers and gang rapists of high school teacher 24.11.2018
Public warned not to use dangerous spices after hijacking 24.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.