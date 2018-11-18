 
South Africa 18.11.2018 07:34 pm

ANC ‘cadres’ stab each other during Thuma Mina campaign

Citizen reporter

It’s unclear what the fight was about, but the ANC enthusiasts needed to be sent for treatment.

The Citizen was sent these photographs from ANC members in Mpumalanga on Sunday, apparently from a fight that occurred during the election campaign in the province.

At this stage, it’s unknown who these ANC members or what the fight was about, although they needed to be sent for treatment.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza was campaigning in his home province on Sunday and was reportedly in good spirits after receiving treatment in Russia at the end of last month.

He was in Mkhondo, Piet Retief in the hopes of retaining the province in next year’s elections.

While campaigning, he promised houses to several residents, along with numerous other improvements to their day-to-day existence.

Mabuza told journalists he still had plans to meet with the ANC’s top officials on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

