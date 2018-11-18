ANC ‘cadres’ stab each other during Thuma Mina campaign

The Citizen was sent these photographs from ANC members in Mpumalanga on Sunday, apparently from a fight that occurred during the election campaign in the province.

At this stage, it’s unknown who these ANC members or what the fight was about, although they needed to be sent for treatment.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza was campaigning in his home province on Sunday and was reportedly in good spirits after receiving treatment in Russia at the end of last month.

He was in Mkhondo, Piet Retief in the hopes of retaining the province in next year’s elections.

While campaigning, he promised houses to several residents, along with numerous other improvements to their day-to-day existence. THUMA MINA Our Deputy President undertakes to build a house for a resident of Mkhondo Municipality. He thanks the Deputy President and also asks if angamfunela uNkosikazi – the DP says that is a promise he can’t fulfill #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/AdY2L6GIwS — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) November 18, 2018 THUMA MINA Before Christmas, I will personally build 10 house in this area. The Premier has promised that government in the province will add 200 houses for the needy people here. Deputy President @DDMabuza says #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/Iw4zXRdRrz — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) November 18, 2018 WATCH: Deputy President @DDMabuza speak. #ThumaMina https://t.co/L0reWLEgLq — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) November 18, 2018

Mabuza told journalists he still had plans to meet with the ANC’s top officials on Sunday evening and Monday morning. (Edited by Charles Cilliers)

