Suspect, 34, arrested for murder of woman found dead in chimney

After meticulous investigations, with the help from the public, a Mamelodi man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of a woman and the dumping of her body in the chimney of a government building.

The body was found decomposed in the chimney of the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries in Pretoria in December last year.

After DNA tests from samples taken of family members earlier this year, the deceased was identified as Regina Majola, a 28-year-old woman from the Free State.

Her family had last seen her in December when she told them she would return home to Mangaung.

Majola, however, never arrived home. On December 28, her family received a call about the body having been recovered and were requested to give DNA samples for the body to be handed over to them.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the woman had been reported missing on December 22 last year, after she reportedly disappeared during a tea break at work.

“At the time, she was employed by a company that renders a private service within the department. Her decomposed body was discovered by a security guard during the department’s Christmas break on December 28 2017,” Mavimbela said.

After months of investigations with lack of direct evidence, a 34-year-old Mamelodi man was finally detained last week, Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

