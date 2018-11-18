Malema is ‘very excited’ about De Lille’s new party

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says he is “very excited” about Patricia de Lille’s new political party.

Former Cape Town mayor De Lille on Sunday announced that she will be starting a new political party and contesting the 2019 elections.

She said starting her own party that would specifically deal with racism and corruption was the only option for her, even though she had been asked by the EFF and ANC to join them.

“I am starting a new party of good people fighting for good people. We all deserve a better South Africa. Join me and we can do good together.

“We need good people to fight corruption, racism, crime and hate. Good people to make sure we have good education, healthcare, a good economy, and hope,” said De Lille.

Though some have started their own parties and failed, De Lille said her fate would be different as she was “in it to win it”.

The EFF is, however, not bitter about the new party and is, in fact, “very happy”.

Malema said De Lille had a friend in the EFF and would fight together to get rid of the racism “demon”, which he said was what kicked her out of the DA. .

“We are not shaken, we support the constitution of South Africa, which encourages a multiparty system and she’s just contributing to multiparty and democracy.

“She must come and participate in this democratic engagement, we wish her well and we welcome her back again. She’s got a friend in the EFF, together let’s go and do the right thing, let’s go and fight the demon of racism, which is what removed her from the DA,”said Malema.

He said he was happy with the new developments because De Lille would take DA votes with her and that would give the EFF a chance to finally be the official opposition.

“It looks like if we can’t get the first position, which is what we’re eyeing, the second position is guaranteed with this new development.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.