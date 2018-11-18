Malema: It’s not xenophobic to voice grievances about foreigners

EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday continued the EFF’s series of Manifesto Consultation Assemblies which has seen the party has meet with the elderly, the disabled and role players in the financial sector, this time talking to informal traders. The assemblies are an opportunity for different sectors of South African society to give input regarding the EFF’s new manifesto. The EFF leader heard the complaints South African informal traders had with their foreign counterparts, and said that “there is nothing xenophobic about voicing your grievances regarding the challenges you are facing with those that come from outside of our country.” “Most of our people prefer to hire people outside of South Africa because they are able to abuse them. Some do not have proper documentation and they are paying a certain fee to the police officers,” Malema continued.

Malema said that informal traders send a vital message, that people can be their own bosses. He emphasised the importance of self reliance as a way of fighting unemployment.

“We have a huge problem of unemployment in South Africa and that it is in part because of the corruption that exists in our government institutions,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of the following the law and being compliant with health and safety rules.

“Let us be ethical, so that our neighbours can see the meaning of black excellence. Let us not self-destroy in the name of justifying nonsensical things we were subjected to by the apartheid regime,” the EFF leader said.

Malema said he would meet with Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to discuss the issues raised by the informal traders.