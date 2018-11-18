 
South Africa 18.11.2018

Pravin Gordhan’s state capture testimony set to implicate Brian Molefe

Citizen reporter
Brian Molefe. Picture by: Gallo Images

The Zondo commission has invited the former Eskom CEO to attend tomorrow’s proceedings.

The commission of inquiry into state capture has invited former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to attend on Monday, as he will be spoken about during the testimony of minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan, EWN reports.

In a sworn affidavit, ahead of his testimony at the commission, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan detailed an official meeting with the Guptas, as well as other encounters.

According to Gordhan, he met the Guptas at the request of then president Jacob Zuma at some stage during his first term.

He says he refused to meet with them after that, but admits to seeing them at two events and at a business meeting after this.

The minister was apparently angry that the statement he submitted to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s inquiry had been leaked and has not remained confidential.

The inquiry continues tomorrow.

