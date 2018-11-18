UPDATE: Batohi tipped as new NPA boss despite racism accusations

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pick for national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) position is advocate Shamila Batohi, the Sunday Times has reported.

According to the newspaper, Batohi fulfils the criteria needed for the role currently occupied by acting NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite, who took over after Shaun Abrahams was forced to vacate the position.

The Citizen reported last week that Batohi faced a barrage of questions regarding accusations of racism levelled against her more than a decade ago when she headed prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was reported earlier by EWN that South Africa is closer to knowing who the new national director of public prosecutors (NDPP) will be, after the selection panel presented president Cyril Ramaphosa with its five recommended candidates.

Aside from Batohi, they are advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, advocate Rodney de Kock and advocate Andrea Johnson.

Ramaphosa must now review the candidates and choose one. The timeline for the appointment is stipulated by the Constitutional Court.

Last week, 11 candidates were interviewed at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Notably absent from the list of five preferred candidates is acting NPA head Ramaite.

Abrahams left following the Constitutional Court declaring his appointment unconstitutional and ruling that he must vacate his position.

Ramaite’s interview did not go well as the panel told him his answers were too “philosophical”.

He was repeatedly urged to respond to questions directly when he was interviewed.

Chairperson of the advisory panel Minister Jeff Radebe intervened as Ramaite was taking a question from panellist advocate Lawrence Manye: “The problem, advocate, you are not answering questions directly. That is the frustration that this panel is having. You are being asked direct questions, you are being very philosophical referring to the House of Lords … When we are here in South Africa we want to know what’s happening at NPA. What’s your road, if you are appointed as the NDPP?

“I have not heard you on these matters. For example, advocate Manye says in 2015 you were acting director of public prosecutions. I had expected you to say during the time, these are the decisions that I took.”

Ramaite told the panel that there had been no adverse judgements against him.

