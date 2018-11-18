WARNING: Eight ways to spot fake Madiba notes

Vice-president of Crime Stoppers International and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has warned his followers on Twitter to look out for fake Madiba notes that have been circulating.

Twitter user @mulalosdk added that the problem was so common in Mzansi that there are places where you can pay a lesser amount to get a higher amount of fake Madiba notes.

“You didn’t know that you can buy R1,000.00 for R250 in Sunnyside, celliers street?” he asked.

People have also been warned against those who always ask for change, especially if it is for a Madiba note.

Another user warned that this is how they were ‘robbed’ by three men who asked for change for notes.

Abramjee shared one way you can tell if the note is fake.

“The best way to check is the metallic stripe on the front: the original has Blue and the fake Silver,” he said.

The South African Reserve Bank has also shared ways to check if the note is real:

1. Check if you can feel the raised lines at the bottom-left and right of the note

2. Make sure it has two matching numbers at the back

3. Make sure that the ink has a different colour on the big number

4. You must be able to see the watermark of Madiba when you hold the note to the light

5. The shiny security thread must always change colour when tilted

6. Make sure the note has a complete animal when held to the light

7. Make sure you can feel the raised printing on Madiba’s face

8. The note must have little dots on the front and back

If you come across these fake Madiba notes, you are advised to report them to the South African Reserve Bank.

