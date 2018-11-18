 
menu
South Africa 18.11.2018 10:45 am

Vote ANC first, complain later, says Zuma

Citizen reporter
Former South African president Jacob Zuma addresses supporters gathered outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on April 6, 2018, after appearing for a brief preliminary hearing on corruption charges linked to a multi-billion dollar 1990s arms deal. Picture: AFP PHOTO

Former South African president Jacob Zuma addresses supporters gathered outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on April 6, 2018, after appearing for a brief preliminary hearing on corruption charges linked to a multi-billion dollar 1990s arms deal. Picture: AFP PHOTO

The former president wants the ANC to regain a two-thirds majority so they can change the constitution.

Speaking to a group of pensioners in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, former president Jacob Zuma campaigned for the ANC, telling his audience that the party is the only one that will not deliver “empty promises”, Sunday Sun reports.

Zuma acknowledged that there was dissatisfaction from some ANC supporters regarding some of the party’s leadership, but that the “anger” that would lead to ANC supporters not voting for the party is a “disease”.

“When they don’t like me, they’ll say we won’t vote for the ANC because Zuma leads it. We must love the ANC. We can’t take the ANC out of power just because we don’t like a certain leader or leaders,” he said.

READ MORE: What Zuma really meant when he said ‘vote for Mngxitama’

“If we don’t like someone, we will remove him at a conference. I must not make the ANC lose just because I don’t like Zuma. Let’s vote for the ANC first and discuss Zuma later,” he said.

Zuma feels ANC supporters should not be disloyal as the party “fought for the country”, leading to some people dying or getting arrested.

“We can’t now vote for someone who never struggled,” he said.

The former president also said that voters must support the ANC in the 2019 elections, so the party could obtain a two-thirds majority so that the constitution could be changed more easily.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What Jacob Zuma’s axing of Nhlanhla Nene cost the country 24.11.2018
Ramaphosa and ANC top brass want to testify at Zondo commission 23.11.2018
Place Tshwane under administration, ANC appeals to Makhura 22.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.