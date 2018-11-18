Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, split from his business partner Prince “Costinyo” Nyembe after reportedly discovering that he had spent the company’s money on buying a Maserati, Sunday World has reported.

The aftermath of the split saw the media company Beam Group shut down officially in September, but AKA says the he was informed that some of its members have been rehired by a new company operating on the same premises. The company has been confirmed to be Nyembe’s under the new name The Brand Space Africa.

Some of these staff members have allegedly not received full salaries since AKA walked away.

Nyembe is believed to have purchased a Maserati Grancabrio worth R1 million, leading to the breakdown of the business and his relationship with AKA. He has denied buying the car through the company, also saying that reports that the company owes Sars R2 million are not true.

“I used to own a Maserati, but no, it was under my name. I don’t own it anymore because I just decided to sell it,” he told Sunday World.

