 
menu
South Africa 18.11.2018 08:49 am

AKA’s business broke down over Maserati madness – report

Citizen reporter
Rapper AKA. Image: Instagram

Rapper AKA. Image: Instagram

The company allegedly owes R2 million in tax, and some staff members have not been paid their salaries.

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, split from his business partner Prince “Costinyo” Nyembe after reportedly discovering that he had spent the company’s money on buying a Maserati, Sunday World has reported.

The aftermath of the split saw the media company Beam Group shut down officially in September, but AKA says the he was informed that some of its members have been rehired by a new company operating on the same premises. The company has been confirmed to be Nyembe’s under the new name The Brand Space Africa.

Some of these staff members have allegedly not received full salaries since AKA walked away.

Nyembe is believed to have purchased a Maserati Grancabrio worth R1 million, leading to the breakdown of the business and his relationship with AKA. He has denied buying the car through the company, also saying that reports that the company owes Sars R2 million are not true.

“I used to own a Maserati, but no, it was under my name. I don’t own it anymore because I just decided to sell it,” he told Sunday World.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DJ Zinhle addresses the perception that she used to be lesbian 20.11.2018
WATCH: DJ Zinhle twerks to ‘Fela in Versace’ 9.11.2018
SA remains a leading foreign investor destination despite problems – EY 6.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.