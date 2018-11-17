 
menu
South Africa 17.11.2018 09:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 17 November 2018

Citizen reporter

Here are the winning numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 17 November, can be found below. Draw 1867.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

6, 14, 18, 28, 33, 44. Bonus: 32.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

3, 5, 23, 44, 48, 49. Bonus: 9.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

11, 13, 16, 24, 41, 49. Bonus: 44.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure results accuracy, The Citizen takes no responsibility for any error.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 16 November 2018 16.11.2018
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, 14 November 2018 14.11.2018
Lottery money goes to waste as school falls apart 5.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.