22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation

Police in Philippi in Cape Town arrested 22 wanted suspects in a tracing operation in Hanover Park this week, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Philippi police officers embarked on a tracing operation of wanted suspects for various crimes, Captain FC van Wyk said.

Twenty-two wanted suspects, aged between 18 and 31, were arrested for crimes such as murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery, theft, malicious damage to property, and assault, he said.

“All suspects reside in the Hanover Park area. Some of the suspects were wanted on more than one case resulting in 33 cases being addressed and the perpetrators being brought to book.”

The suspects were all due to appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon. Anyone with information on crime in the Philippi area was kindly requested to contact Philippi police at 021-695-1503 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111. All information would be treated as highly confidential, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

