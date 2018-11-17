BLF calls for ‘servant of white monopoly capital’ Ramaphosa’s head

Radical leftist party Black First, Land First (BLF) has released a statement saying that president Cyril Ramaphosa must step down as president.

This follows the president’s admission that the reason he had given in parliament for a payment of half a million rand received by his son Andile from African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, was incorrect.

The president previously said the money was as a result of work done by Andile’s financial consultancy but now says it was a donation to his campaign for the ANC presidency. He claims not to have known this at the time of answering DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s question on the matter in parliament.

BLF, always vocal opponents of the president, who they call a “servant of white monopoly capital”, are unsurprisingly unwilling to let him off the hook over the matter, accusing him of having “broken his oath of office and lied before parliament”.

The party calls the campaign donation “illegal” and says Ramaphosa “colluded” with then Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to “assist white monopoly capital in ousting President Jacob Zuma as the President of the Republic of South Africa”.

Later in the statement, the BLF goes into their reasons for believing that “Ramaphosa’s presidency is an illegal appointment by white monopoly capital”.

These include that “Tony Leon openly admitted that a racist land thief who opposes land expropriation without compensation donated R30 million to Ramaphosa’s presidency campaign” and that “Bidvest openly funded the capturing of delegates”.

I know of one big property owner who donated R30m to CR17 campaign who now might have second thoughts given his approval of amending s25 — Tony Leon (@TonyLeonSA) December 20, 2017

The first claim is based on a tweet from the former DA leader, while the latter relates to a rumour that Bidvest had booked out hotel rooms in Montecasino for Ramaphosa supporters during his campaign for the presidency, something the Ramaphosa camp denied.

BLF end the statement by stating that they will “open a case of corruption against the Ramphosa family” as well as report them to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

