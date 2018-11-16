Gigaba must not retire comfortably at ‘taxpayer expense’ – Steenhuisen

The former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba must not retire comfortably at the taxpayers’ expense, demands the Democratic Alliance.

“He can never repay South Africa billions he looted from SOEs under his watch” and must not be allowed to enjoy a comfortable retirement according to DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen wrote a statement detailing a series of damning forensic reports on Eskom and Transnet released by National Treasury on Friday which place Gigaba centre stage, detailing looting and mismanagement at these state-owned entities.

The former home affairs minister resigned as an ANC member of parliament on Thursday.

Steenhuisen believes Gigaba’s resignation was due to the mounting pressure he was facing.

“The DA will never allow Gigaba to just walk away.”

Gigaba was named no fewer than 115 times in part one of the national treasury’s forensic report, which detailed his alleged involvement in Transnet’s locomotive deal with China South Rail.

“Specifically, it found that Gigaba signed as a witness when former CEO Brian Molefe signed the contract for 95 locomotives in 2012. It also details how Transnet provided Gigaba with security services amounting to some R675,000 per annum, even though as minister of public enterprises he was already receiving VIP protection.”

The report recommends that the Transnet board should quantify and recover expenditure from relevant parties, namely Gigaba.

These reports, according to Steenhuisen, will aid in holding Gigaba accountable.

