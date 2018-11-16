Missing child’s body parts found in Ladysmith pit toilets

The search for missing 8-year-old Celimpilo Nosbusiso Sibiya has ended on a gruesome and shocking note.

On Thursday, police, along with Ladysmith K9 Search & Rescue, found Celimpilo’s body parts. She had been cut up, and some of her body parts were found in the area of Driefontein, with other parts scattered in pit toilets in the area, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

She was last seen on November 6 at Baldaskraal in Driefontein.

ALSO READ: Traditional healer bust with human body parts sentenced to life

According to police, Celimpilo was reported missing about a week ago in Elandslaagte. Community members, family, and police have been frantically searching for the missing girl.

“This is the worst crime scene I have ever attended. I still can’t get the images out of my head,” said an officer.

One person, a family member, has been arrested.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.