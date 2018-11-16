 
South Africa 16.11.2018 03:09 pm

Diving exercise turns into crime scene after body discovered in car

Arisja Misselhorn
Operations to pull the car from the Unicor Dam. Image: Ridge Times

A car with a body inside was found submerged in water under a bridge near the Unicor Dam on Friday morning, reports Ridge Times.

Divers from Delta 1 rescue found the car during a diving exercise.

The Secunda/Evander road has been reopened.

ALSO READ: Body of Mpumalanga man found in car in Bethal Dam

The car will be taken to the morgue to be opened there. It is suspected that it has been in the dam for a long time.

Police suspect there could be more than one body in the car.

