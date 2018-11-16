Diving exercise turns into crime scene after body discovered in car

A car with a body inside was found submerged in water under a bridge near the Unicor Dam on Friday morning, reports Ridge Times.

Divers from Delta 1 rescue found the car during a diving exercise.

The Secunda/Evander road has been reopened.

The car will be taken to the morgue to be opened there. It is suspected that it has been in the dam for a long time.

Police suspect there could be more than one body in the car.

