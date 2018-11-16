WATCH: Trapped driver burns following head-on collision with taxi

South Africans on social media were angry after watching a video of a burning car – with the driver trapped inside – following a head-on collision with a taxi.

According to comments on the post, the incident happened on Saturday morning in Orange Farm, Gauteng.

Diana Motona wrote: “I passed this accident on Saturday morning not knowing my neighbour was burning inside the private car… The community of Orange Farm will miss your kind and caring nature and most of all your humble soul. You didn’t deserve to die so tragically – May your dear soul rest in eternal peace… Deeply mourned and sadly missed by all who knew you.”

In the video shared on Facebook by Litha Ndlangisa Dlelembe on Thursday, people can be seen quickly taking their bags out of the burning taxi, with another holding a fire extinguisher, but not using it.

However, people were angered by the one who took the video as there was an unconscious man who was trapped in the passenger seat of the car while it was burning.

Tumikie Maly wrote: “Hate what media has taken over us as people shooting videos instead of helping people are hurtless, u let people burn when u can all kick those doors open bathong Hai this must stop.”

Jayson Marishe said: “Only fools would think of helping at that stage of the fire even those standing that close to a burning car are fools it’s a ticking time bomb it can explode any second.

“The person inside is trapped unless if you going to cut his throat to end his suffering you can’t do anything obviously his legs are trapped and with all that damage in the front putting pressure towards the door I doubt even the door will open without being cut open.”

