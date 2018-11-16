 
menu
South Africa 16.11.2018 02:27 pm

Three suspected rhino poachers busted in Limpopo game reserve

Beth Coetzee
The three suspected rhino poachers that were apprehended.

The three suspected rhino poachers that were apprehended.

The poachers didn’t manage to kill any rhinos in the Balule Nature Reserve and are currently behind bars.

Three suspected rhino poachers were apprehended on Balule Nature Reserve on Tuesday morning after a well-coordinated effort between numerous anti-poaching, security, aviation, and policing personnel took place through the night, reports Letaba Herald.

According to SAPS, they were arrested and suspicions are that they intended to poach rhino. They appeared in the Hoedspruit Periodical Court on Wednesday morning and will appear again on Monday. They were not granted bail.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rhino poaching ‘kingpins’ busted include three policemen

They are to be charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and trespassing. The three men were named as Lodrick Mashabane, 26; Vusi Nkuna, 32; and Eucant Ndlovu, 34.

Some of the items confiscated during the arrest.

According to a statement from the Hoedspruit SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Livhuwani Mulaudzi: “The rangers were busy patrolling and saw some tracks and they followed them until they found three guys hiding in the bushes, where they were found in possession of food, their cell phones, and one rifle round, and later the police found one hunting rifle.”

The chairperson of Balule Nature Reserve Sharon Hausmann congratulated all parties involved in the successful apprehension of these men.

“It is with incredible pride and elation that I wish to send this message of CONGRATULATIONS out to our Balule team, who were, without doubt, the core of the success in the apprehension of the three suspected rhino poachers.

“The wardens pulled together in a commendable effort which resulted in possibly the most successful anti-poaching operation yet in Balule. No rhino loss with this incursion, and three suspects behind bars!”

It is reported that one of the wardens and their canine tracking companion were on the tracks of the suspected poachers for 42 kilometres. The success of the apprehension owed greatly to the cohesion between them and the determination of the wardens, anti-poaching teams, and ops room personnel.

In addition, the following people were thanked by Hausmann for their instrumental roles in the arrests:

Hoedspruit Plaaswag, Hoedspruit Airforce, SA Wildlife College (Johan and his pack hounds), SAPS, Wild Skies Aviation, Flying4Rhinos, and Tannie Jane from Plaaswag.

Hausmann concluded her statement with: “Onwards and upwards against this rhino poaching scourge, and today was proof of what can be done. Respect.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Defence force confiscates goods worth R321,116 from abalone poachers 17.11.2018
Rugby star Joe Pietersen cycles for rhino conservation 15.11.2018
SANParks welcomes 33-year jail term for rhino poacher 12.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.