Ex-VBS boss ‘flees’ home over ‘security concerns’ after paying R600K rent 

Former VBS Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi has reportedly left his home in Bryanston, Johannesburg, after paying R600,000 rental upfront for a year. His landlord, who reportedly refused to be named, said the Matodzi family left the house three months before the lease lapsed.

The house, which consists of five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three garages, and two fireplaces will reportedly be sold for R7 million.

The Sowetan has reported that Matodzi’s landlord accused him of sending “threatening” SMSs following a dispute over access to the house. He has opened two cases of intimidation and assault at the Honeydew and Sandton police stations.

He told the publication that his estate agent told him in October that Matodzi and his family had left the house. He said he was forced to take ownership of the house after Matodzi failed to explain their reason for vacating.

However, Matodzi told the publication his family did not abandon the house and has, in fact, never lived there on a full-time basis, but only rented the place because it was closer to their children’s schools.

Apart from “security concerns”, they left the house after water and electricity were cut off by the city of Joburg even though he had paid the landlord for the services.

He reportedly showed the publication a city of Joburg termination notice showing the house owed more than R83,000.

He told the publication: “This man is trying to take advantage of the VBS situation. We don’t owe him anything as the rent is fully paid until February next year.”

Matodzi was implicated in the “Great Bank Heist” report by advocate Terry Motao, which alleged he benefitted R325 million.

Following the release of the report, Matodzi said his landlord contacted him and told him to leave the house.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.