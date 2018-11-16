Mpumalanga motorists ordered to remove LED lights

As part of the department of community, security and liaison’s promise to increase policing on the N4 this festive season, a stop-and-search operation was held between Mbombela and Malalane near Karino on Friday morning, reports Lowvelder.

“Operations like this are expected to assist with mitigating negative consequences of increased traffic volumes during the holiday season. Such include deadly crashes and injuries mostly due to human behaviour on the part of motorists,” said the department’s spokesperson, Joseph Mabuza.

The only persons allowed to have LED lights are security practitioners, traffic law enforcers, police, military, towing services, disaster management officials, emergency health practitioners, and professional hunters, as well as those who transport visitors around national parks and game reserves. Ordinary motorists are forbidden from using LED lights while driving.

They were ordered to remove those lights because as it was not only illegal but also very dangerous.

“Eight such vehicles were issued with summons for the lights,” added Mabuza.

He further explained that fatigue and driver fitness were other issues being dealt with. The MEC of the department, Pat Ngomane, who participated in the stop-and-search operation, further encouraged the traffic officers to continue working hard in order to ensure the safety of all road users.

Ngomane believes that a crash-free holiday season is possible and it can happen with increased cooperation from all road users.

He encouraged visitors from other provinces to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy. He also appealed for them to obey traffic rules.

