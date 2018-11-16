Traffic wardens bust Kempton Park CAT dealers

Two alert metro police traffic wardens thwarted a drug deal taking place in Kempton Park central business district on Wednesday, reports Kempton Express.

As a result of their quick response, two suspected drug dealers were arrested on West Street and Methcathinone (CAT) worth R98,000 was seized.

Chief Supt Wilfred Kgasago, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), said the incident occurred at 9am.

“EMPD wardens in a combi noticed the occupants of two parked vehicles suspiciously transferring a black plastic bag from one vehicle to another. The traffic wardens confronted the driver of the vehicle who had just received the black plastic bag and inquired about its contents.

“On closer inspection, it emerged that the plastic bag was laden with CAT weighing 648g, with an estimated street value of R98,000.”

When the wardens stopped at the two vehicles, the one who delivered the bag sped off. The two occupants of the vehicle that had received the bag were arrested.

Kgasago said the EMPD K9 Unit and Crime Intelligence members were summoned to the precinct to verify the seized drugs and weigh them. They later followed up on several addresses given by the suspects.

Over and above the drugs, three cellphones, a Chevrolet Spark sedan, and several keys were confiscated.

The arrested, Nigerian nationals in their thirties, were detained at Kempton Park SAPS on charges of possession and dealing in narcotics.

Ward councillor Jaco Terblanche congratulated the metro police on a job well done.

“If we all work together, we can create a drug and crime-free Kempton Park,” he said.

