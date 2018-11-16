Grabbed land in Pretoria earmarked for development

Community members in Faerie Glen will join forces with the Tshwane metro to manage a piece of land in Plastonroad that was at the centre of a dispute three months ago, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

In August, residents clashed with a group of men believed to be land grabbers who had settled on the land.

Mpho Dlamini and his group of friends were accused of illegally erecting a building on municipal property.

They claimed that the land belonged to their forefathers despite not being in possession of a title deed and had to be escorted off the property by the police.

Ward councillor Ernst Botha said as part of the “Adopt a spot” campaign, residents in the area had volunteered their resources to refurbish the property and ensure that it was well kept.

Botha said there was a plan to turn the area into a small park.

The campaign is aimed at keeping unoccupied areas clean and well kept.

“Residents have already put up a fence and will be putting benches and planting trees,” he said.

He said an eviction order that was obtained by the Tshwane metro would ensure that the group was arrested if they returned.

“If you do not have the title deed then you are not the owner. If they return, they will be arrested.”

Botha said the land was still under the ownership of the metro, and members of the community would work with the metro to make the project a success.

