WATCH: Zuma’s protection vehicle damaged while Zuma ‘handed out’ pamphlets

Former president Jacob Zuma’s security vehicle was damaged during his campaign for the ANC in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The vehicle was damaged as Zuma and his convoy departed for his campaign. One of the cars bumped into another, leaving it with a damaged front bumper and headlight.

A video shows the vehicle’s headlight and front bumper in a bad state.

Zuma was in KwaZulu-Natal at the Pinetown bus terminal and taxi rank to campaign for the ANC ahead of next year’s elections.

Videos surfaced depicting Zuma well-received by ANC supporters.

The former president gave a brief address and said it was voting that would safeguard the ANC’s rule. He added that he was there to remind the public to vote for the ANC.

“If you don’t vote for the ANC, it will be taken by the opposition.”

He also advised the public to ensure they were registered to vote.

“Everyone should vote for the ANC. We need to protect the nation. Our strength is in voting.”

He said he would be at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 12, celebrating the ANC’s birthday. He invited the supporters to the stadium.

The ANC will be celebrating their 106th birthday in January.

He was accompanied by ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

About 80 buses are expected to ferry supporters to the stadium.

He ended his address by singing his popular song Mshini’wam’.

In the first video, ululations can be heard as Zuma makes his way out of his vehicle. Zuma’s name is then chanted by the many apparent supporters.

Zuma takes a walk among the singing crowds and handing out pamphlets.

#Zuma “Everyone must vote for the @GautengANC to protect the country.” – @MYANC’s former President Jacob Zuma. He is campaigning for the party in Pinetown, KZN. #eNCA. pic.twitter.com/Cvj4o4BKgi @RMajongwe @KbhasikitiGmai1 @TeamG40 I think its better Mr mugabe vadzokewo futi kk pic.twitter.com/99MgyQMVVt — Doctor T GWAFA (@Gwafa13) November 16, 2018

#Zuma @MYANC’s former President Jacob Zuma warmly received in Pinetown, KZN. He is campaigning for the party.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/SpmrfVG4Tu — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) November 16, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.