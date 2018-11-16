 
South Africa 16.11.2018 10:38 am

WATCH: Zuma’s protection vehicle damaged while Zuma ‘handed out’ pamphlets

Gopolang Chawane
Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg on July 27, 2018 for his hearing over 16 corruption charges. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud corruption and racketeering. These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company Thales from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zumas former financial adviser Schabir Shaik. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Phill MAGAKOE

The former president was handing out pamphlets while campaigning for the ANC in Kwazulu-Natal.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s security vehicle was damaged during his campaign for the ANC in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The vehicle was damaged as Zuma and his convoy departed for his campaign. One of the cars bumped into another, leaving it with a damaged front bumper and headlight.

A video shows the vehicle’s headlight and front bumper in a bad state.

Zuma was in KwaZulu-Natal at the Pinetown bus terminal and taxi rank to campaign for the ANC ahead of next year’s elections.

Videos surfaced depicting Zuma well-received by ANC supporters.

The former president gave a brief address and said it was voting that would safeguard the ANC’s rule. He added that he was there to remind the public to vote for the ANC.

“If you don’t vote for the ANC, it will be taken by the opposition.”

He also advised the public to ensure they were registered to vote.

“Everyone should vote for the ANC. We need to protect the nation. Our strength is in voting.”

He said he would be at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 12, celebrating the ANC’s birthday. He invited the supporters to the stadium.

The ANC will be celebrating their 106th birthday in January.

He was accompanied by ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

About 80 buses are expected to ferry supporters to the stadium.

He ended his address by singing his popular song Mshini’wam’.

In the first video, ululations can be heard as Zuma makes his way out of his vehicle. Zuma’s name is then chanted by the many apparent supporters.

Zuma takes a walk among the singing crowds and handing out pamphlets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

