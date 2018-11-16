UPDATE: Top Eskom exec Abram Masango resigns

Lawyers representing Eskom’s former executive of group capital division, Abram Masango, have released a statement announcing his immediate resignation from the embattled public power utility on Friday, only hours after he was suspended.

The statement cites “continuous harassment, threats and victimisation” as Masango’s reason for departure.

It also characterised Masango as a “highly respected whistle-blower who exposed the rot and corruption within the power utility” and noted his more than 20 years of “loyal” service.

Not long before his resignation, Eskom announced that it had suspended Masango with immediate effect.

Eskom’s spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said Masango was suspended “pending an investigation into various allegations of impropriety against him relating to Kusile power station build project”.

“Whilst we recognise his rights to be presumed innocent, however, given the serious nature of the allegations made against him, and seniority of his position at Eskom, the management took a decision to place him on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Masango was suspended in November last year following a forensic investigation, on charges of misconduct relating to Kusile power station.

He was cleared of misconduct charges leveled against him.

Masango has worked at Eskom for more than 20 years and is a former project director of Kusile, one of the power utility’s biggest stations.

Phasiwe said the board and management of the power utility would investigate all allegations of impropriety involving Eskom and hold those involved accountable to restore good governance.

