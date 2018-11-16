 
menu
South Africa 16.11.2018 06:58 am

Hawkers accuse City of Joburg of enforcing apartheid-era rules

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
A craftsman speaks to The Citizen about JMPD confiscating their goods, which they say they do not have a permit to sell, Rosebank, 14 November 2018. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A craftsman speaks to The Citizen about JMPD confiscating their goods, which they say they do not have a permit to sell, Rosebank, 14 November 2018. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

One of the hawkers said laws should be made more flexible to encourage businesses like theirs, because they also employ South Africans.

“Let us pay rent for our stalls, so we can create jobs too,” a group of Rosebank Hawkers has implored the City of Joburg.

Raids by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on hawkers are costing traders thousand of rands in efforts to recover their impounded goods.

While the traders who spoke to The Citizen admitted that bylaws had to be respected, they accused the city of applying apartheid-era rules designed to keep the poor from doing business in cities.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, they conduct daily raids on hawkers as part of Operation Buya Mthetho (bring back the law).

The operation is an effort by City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba to bolster municipal bylaws, as well as curbing inner city crime.

But this came at a major cost to hawkers who stood a good chance of losing their entire livelihood in a single raid – unless they forked out the R2 970 it costs to retrieve their impounded goods.

“The bylaws that we’re enforcing are related to illegal electrical connections, illegal water connection, illegal dumping and road traffic regulations,” said Minnaar.

A few weeks ago, three traders in Rosebank, Johannesburg, who had been selling their crafts on Jan Smuts Avenue since 2004, had their artworks impounded for the third time this year.

One of them, a 43-year-old sole breadwinner from Zimbabwe, complained that some of the raids had an element of xenophobia because officers would often say “these traders were ruining our country”.

This was despite the fact that he regularly employed South Africans who helped him with his beaded artworks.

“We aren’t taking anybody’s job because this is self-employment.”

Another hawker, 47, said laws should be made more flexible to encourage such businesses. “The city should give us permission to sell, then we can pay them rent. If they can allow us to do that, we’ll do it.”

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, vying for the post of Gauteng premier in next year’s election, said the DA’s plan was to return the rule of law to provincial metros, contending that lawlessness was rife.

simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Joburg offers free basic services for ‘vulnerable and poor’ residents 12.11.2018
Tshwane hawkers, metro police at loggerheads 6.11.2018
Joburg Road Agency to upgrade road markings for Transport Month 17.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.